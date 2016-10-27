Restaurant Reports: Serious violations for one East Texas restaurant

One East Texas restaurant gets major violations in the latest health department inspection period. It was in Longview,



Milano's Italian Restorante at 1405 West Loop 281.



Cold hold chicken, beef , marinara and Alfredo were all held too warm.



Hot hold sausage. peppers and pizza were all held too cold.



Employees left drinks and personal items on food prep surfaces.



Cheese, sausage, pepperoni and pasta were not date marked.



Salad bar cooler out of temperature.



No towels in kitchen hand-sink.



Total demerits: 27



