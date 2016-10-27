Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm! Highs in the low to mid 80s

Happy Thursday, ETX! The forecast looks mainly dry. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures remaining well above normal. Look for highs to warm into the mid to upper 80s by the upcoming weekend!

Halloween looks warm but dry across the area. Look for mostly clear skies at the start of trick or treat time with temps in the low 80s. They will fall through the 70s during your Halloween evening.

As we move into the middle of next week, signs point to a few fronts getting closer to the area, knocking our temps back down to more seasonal levels in the 70s. Let's keep our fingers crossed this continues to show up in the coming days for all the Pumpkin everything lovers!

