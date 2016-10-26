You may be used to seeing orange pumpkins around Halloween. But to reduce the fear of food allergies, this year there is a new color on some porches: teal.

Halloween can be a frightening time for parents as they try to keep their kids safe. One in every 13 kids in the U.S. have an allergy to some type of food. But, the Teal Pumpkin Project is working to change that.

Founded in 2014, the initiative works to create awareness for food allergies on Halloween and gives kids a safe alternative to normal candy that might make them sick.

If you want to know more or join the teal pumpkin project click here.