Big wins lead to possible playoff berths with Jacksonville and Whitehouse in District 17-5A

At the halfway mark in District 17-5A both the Jacksonville Indians and Whitehouse Wildcats picked up monumental wins for their programs last Friday.

"We sat and we stared at the scoreboard after the game, and we just couldn't stop laughing because we couldn't believe it," said Justin Crow, Jacksonville offensive lineman.

In spectacular fashion, the Indians may have very well clinched their first playoff berth in four years with a 34-26 upset over Ennis.

Slaying the Dragons by outscoring Nacogdoches 27-17, the Wildcats kept their post season hopes alive for one more week.

"It was do or die. We knew that we had to do all that we could to win. We worked as a team and we accomplished what we set out to accomplish," said Kaleb Ford-Dement, Whitehouse wide receiver and corner.

While these two teams both came home with wins, they did it in completely different ways.

Jacksonville continued to use their running quarterback Cameron High, who is the third top rusher in East Texas with 14 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards.

"I have a good offensive line that's prepared and willing to their body on the line, and I have good receivers that block for me too. When we have a good team chemistry and you can run the ball like that," said Cameron High, Jacksonville quarterback.

Whitehouse decided that it's quarterback Tanner Roach, had athletic potential that could serve the offense better as a receiver; putting Jake Clemons behind center.

"It was positive and Tanner did what he had to do. He had a really good attitude about it. Jake played well and we got the win," said Isaac Little, Whitehouse linebacker.

Currently tied for second in district, Jacksonville will look to take a stronger hold of their standing with a win against Lindale this Friday.

"We are a good football team, and sometimes it really bothers me that people don't that. But we just have to prove it to them like we're doing now," said High.

"There is nothing better than practicing the last week of October and knowing that there is a possibility. A possibility for a district championship, a possibility of a playoff run, that makes coming to practice so much more fun," said Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville Head Coach.

Sitting at fourth, the Wildcats will need one more win to persevere in this competitive league.

"If you just look at all the scores, they are all tight. You know we are all playing each other tough. We are all going for the same thing, but I feel like we have the right team," said Ford-Dement.

"It's going to come down to the wire it appears to be. But you know it's about just winning that next one. This next one against Corsicana is going to be huge for us trying to get back in the playoffs," said Adam Cook, Whitehouse Head Coach.

