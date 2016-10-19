Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the upper 80s. A 20% chance for a few isolated showers across Deep East Texas

Happy Wednesday, ETX! Changes begin to arrive later this afternoon. Clouds will once again be on the increase and we will run a slight chance of an isolated shower by late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A little better rain chance arrives for Overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a cold font moves into our area.

This front will not only bring us the chance for a few scattered showers Thursday, but also a significant drop in temps! Look for afternoon highs behind the front Thursday into the weekend to remain in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to 50s!

Have a great Hump Day!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.