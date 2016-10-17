Name: Orenthal Jay Mallard

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190

crimefighters@kltv.com

Orenthal Jay Mallard, who goes by O.J., is wanted in Cherokee County.

The sheriff's office tells us that in May of 2016, he ran from officers when they were trying to arrest him. He was caught, and charged with evading arrest. That's a state jail felony.

He made bond, but the bondsman has since surrendered that bond, so a new warrant has been issued for Mallard.

If you've seen him, e-mail us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 683-2271.