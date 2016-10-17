Secret to Success: White Oak has many weapons, but Heath Hood defines quarterback expectations

As the White Oak Roughnecks cruise into Week 9 of high school football, the maroon and white are undefeated on the year, at the top of their district, and ranked 5th in the state among class 3A teams.

"It's just great winning, and stuff. Being the top team in our district right now, and being undefeated. So we're just going to keep on rolling with it," said Brandon Cook, Roughneck wide receiver.

So what's the key to White Oak's success in 2016? One reason could be quarterback Heath Hood.

"There's nothing like it looking up in the stands and seeing everyone standing up after your quarterback slings a 45 yard bomb for a touchdown. It's pretty great and I love the thrill," said Max Kutch, Roughnecks wide receiver.

In the past 7 games, Hood has connected with his receivers for a total of 30 passing touchdowns, the most in East Texas.

"It's great you know that hard work is paying off. I like to give all the credit to my receivers. Especially my offensive line, because nothing starts out without them. My receivers run great routes and they make my job a lot easier," said Heath Hood, Roughnecks quarterback.

While Hood gives all the credit to teammates, his teammate will tell you that Hood has that extra something, even if he won't admit it.

"He's got a nice touch on it, doesn't make my hands hurt too much. It's always nice to have Heath throw me the ball and everything, because he's just an accurate passer and just makes it easy on me to go make plays," said Cook.

"We all mesh, we have a good chemistry, we bond together. I think we're all just on the same page pretty much," said Kutch.

Totaling 368 points, the third best in the region, if the Roughnecks can continue their dominate streak for the last three weeks of district play Hood and company could enter the playoffs as the most productive offense in East Texas.

"It's the best feeling ever. Bringing success to this town and this school. Representing it well" said Hood.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.