Monday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Very warm & breezy! Highs near 90

Happy Monday, ETX! We're expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine for your Monday. Look for very warm & breezy conditions. Afternoon highs should approach the 90-degree mark with a stiff south wind.

Tonight, look for breezy & mild conditions, as we drop down to near 70, with scattered clouds in the region.

Your Tuesday will feature another day with clouds and sunshine mix. More clouds in the morning, with some afternoon clearing. Highs will once again approach the 90-degree mark.

Changes begin to arrive for Wednesday. Clouds will once again be on the increase and we will run a slight chance of an isolated shower by late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A little better rain chance arrives for overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves into our area.

This front will not only bring us the chance for a few scattered showers Thursday, but also a significant drop in temps! Look for afternoon highs behind the front Thursday into the weekend to remain in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to 50s!

Have a great week!

