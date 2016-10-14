Friday's Weather: Showers & storms likely, ending with clearing skies this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Friday, ETX! We're looking at showers & storms becoming likely as we move through the first half of the day. Rain chances will lurk around 60% this morning, tapering to less than 20% by this afternoon. We should see clouds clear with things improving just in time for Friday night football.

Your Weekend forecast will feature mostly sunny skies, with warm & humid conditions. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s to near 70.

We start next week with mostly sunny, warm & humid conditions. Highs will warm well above normal into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The muggy weather will lead to overnight lows down into the70s. A stronger front looks to arrives by the middle of next week. Rain chances don't look too impressive, but the cooler, fall-like temperatures look to return behind this front by the end of next week!

We will keep you updated!

