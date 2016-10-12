Gift of Love: Kristina

Kristina is looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon of pampering for 16-year-old Kristina as she got a new hair cut at Belladonna Day Spa. This 10th grader is very bright and enjoys several subjects at school.

"My math class, geometry, science which is biology and my English class," Kristina said.



Kristina has a very clear idea about her passion in life and what she wants to do career wise.

"I plan to go to Texas A&M to become a veterinarian," Kristina said.

Her ultimate goal is to open up her own veterinary clinic.



Kristina especially loves horses and would love to do rodeo or horseback riding. She is also into music and enjoys singing.

"I would kind of like to do orchestra again, play the violin like I did in 5th grade," Kristina said.

As for her forever family, Kristina hopes to have lots of adventures together.

"Probably just taking family rides on horses, going swimming or just to the library," Kristina said.

Finding her forever home is very important to Kristina and she looks forward to finding them very soon.

"It would mean a great deal, finally some place I belong. I would be part of an actual family again," Kristina said.

Kristina has had several disappointments in her life and needs a family that can help her heal through the past trauma she has had and give her hope for a bright future. Most importantly, Kristina needs a family to show her the Gift of Love.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.