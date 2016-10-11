Who Let The Dogs Out? Kilgore goes on undefeated run in district

The Kilgore Bulldogs seemed to be locked in their kennel for the start of 2016, entering district play at 1-3. But when games started to have playoff implications, someone let the dogs out and no one has been able to cage them back up.

"We started off not where we wanted to be. Coach Wood told us we write our own destiny, and since then we've wrote our destiny and now we're 3-0 in district," said Buddy Jackson, Kilgore quarterback.

"They understand when district starts, and they understand when our games start counting. We wanted to be competitive in non-district, but we all understand that when it's district it's time to start playing better football. We've got to be able to play our best football to be able to compete in this league," said Mike Wood, Kilgore Head Football Coach.

Now undefeated heading into week four, Kilgore has won games they we're expected to win as well as shock some with a 41-34 win over a ranked Carthage team.

"We can't take anyone lightly. We obviously went into Carthage knowing that we had to play a really good game to beat them. So we're thinking for every game as of now," Mateo Meraz, Kilgore safety.

"We feel more comfortable with each other, we're starting to trust each other more. It's all about trust, offense trust defense, defense trust offense we will win games like that," said Jackson.

While the Bulldogs are by no means begging at the District 9-4A Division 1 table, a win this Friday against number 6 Henderson has them foaming at the mouth.

"I think it's the biggest challenge we've had this year. They're so talented and have such great athletes, and Coach Castles and his staff do a great job. You know they're playing really good football right now, and we're going to have to play great football Friday night to be able to compete with them," said Coach Wood.

"We win Friday, we will win district. That's how it is, it's going to be a game. We're looking for a "W", that's what we're trying to go get," said Jackson.

