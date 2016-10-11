Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% pop up shower chance (Mainly across D. ETX) Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday forecast will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Look for a 20% chance for a pop-up shower or two, especially across D. ETX. Highs will warm into the mid-80s across the region, as the humidity levels begin to climb.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be back in full force with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature the entrance of a cold front that will spark off a few scattered showers on our Thursday afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid-80s.

The front will stall and lift north across the area Friday. An upper level low will move across the state, along the front and potentially produce more scattered showers & storms on our Friday. Highs will warm into the mid-80s.

Due to the front lifting north of the area, and our winds returning from the southeast, this means even though we will dry out for the weekend, temps will still climb back into the upper 80s, and above normal. Right now, the next front with potentially more fall-like air looks to hold off until the middle to latter half of next week.

Artículo en español: Tiempo: Cielos parcialmente nublados con 20% posibilidad de chubascos

