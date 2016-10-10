A Running Start: Big Sandy uses run game to accomplish best start in over a decade

In between Mineola and Gladewater, there is a water tower town that's home to one of the highest scoring football programs in East Texas.

"We're playing a lot of kids, we've been able to get a lot of young kids in the game to help build for the future. I think that's been the funniest part is watch some of our kids mature that have been JV football players or 8th grade football players, and they come in and make a difference because they are buying into the system," said Larry Minter, Big Sandy Head Football Coach.

The Big Sandy Wildcats may be young but this team is off to one of it's best starts in over a decade, with a 5-1 overall record.

Their offense, lead by running backs Khameron Pippins and Seth Burk, has managed to put up 275 points in just 6 games. More impressive, their defense which includes Pippins and Burke, has only allowed their opponents to score a total of 92 points.

"Khameron, a sophomore, is one of our best perimeter blockers. Seth Burk had five pancakes on film where they are blocking for each-other. That's huge when your skill positions are will to be good teammates," said Coach Minter.

"It feels to go to know that I can come out here as a sophomore and work hard, beat out people that are older then me and probably more talented then me. But to come out here and start on the Varsity level feels good. You never know when anything can happen so I'll take every down that I can get and just keep playing hard," said Khameron Pippins, Wildcats running back.

"Just stay humble, we don't really pay attention to it. We just try to start out 1-0 every game, just keep moving to the next week, just keep producing," said Seth Burke, Wildcats junior running back.

Heading into week two of district competition, the Wildcats will continue to try and sustain their dominant presence that has been earned the past two months. And while fans are just looking forward to another win, Coach Minter is still waiting to find out what his team is really made of.

"I think if we can start district 2-0, I think we'll have a good chance to make the playoffs. As the pressure hits, the teams we play get a little better, and the pressure hits them we're going to find out how good are football team is," said Coach Minter.

Big Sandy will host Kerens this Friday.

