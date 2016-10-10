Veteran’s Recognition Foundation

Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers. "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman. "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...