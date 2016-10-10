Donating Blankets

Two suspects are still on the run after a pursuit with law enforcement Wednesday morning.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a driver who was injured in a Tuesday crash involving a school bus in Titus County.More >>
Two high school football teams that were involved in an altercation during a game have been placed on probation, the University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday.More >>
Last Friday night, the Lufkin Panthers defeated No.12 John Tyler 44-34. It was a surprise to everyone, but the Panthers. "We see that we're good. Most people, a lot of people doubted us. We are getting better and better each week and we know that we got to get better and better each day," said March Thomas, senior defensive lineman. "All the hard work payed off. We knew it was a big game so we had to come and compete. We don't expect to lose we pract...More >>
