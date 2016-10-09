Register to vote - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Register to vote

(KLTV) -

The deadline to register to vote is October 11, 2016.

You are eligible to register to vote if:

  • You are a United States citizen;
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
  • You are at least 18 years old on Election Day;
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For more information or to find out if you are already registered, click here.

