Friday's Weather: Morning clouds and a few showers. Otherwise afternoon clearing. Highs warm into the mid 80s

Happy Friday, ETX! A cold front will move into the area through the day, increasing the chance for a few showers early this morning, followed by afternoon clearing skies. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 80s today. The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with highs falling back down into the 70s and lower 80s, with morning lows back into the 50s!

The upcoming week ahead will feature nothing but sunshine, with highs climbing into the mid-80s.

Have a great weekend

Artículo en español: Cielos nublados con posibilidad de chubascos, temperaturas en los 80s

