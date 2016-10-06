Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs nea - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs near 90

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Thursday, ETX! Look for partly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90. This afternoon will feature just a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms across the region. 

A stronger cold front will move into the area by Friday morning, increasing the chance for a few showers slightly,  Friday morning, followed by another blast of Fall-like air.  The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with highs falling back down into the 70s and lower 80s, with morning lows back into the 50s! 

Artículo en español: Cielos parcialmente nublados, húmedo con temperaturas en los 90s

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly