Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs near 90

Happy Thursday, ETX! Look for partly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90. This afternoon will feature just a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms across the region.

A stronger cold front will move into the area by Friday morning, increasing the chance for a few showers slightly, Friday morning, followed by another blast of Fall-like air. The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with highs falling back down into the 70s and lower 80s, with morning lows back into the 50s!

Artículo en español: Cielos parcialmente nublados, húmedo con temperaturas en los 90s

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.