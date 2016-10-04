Tiempo: Cielos soleados, húmedo con temperaturas en los 80s - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tiempo: Cielos soleados, húmedo con temperaturas en los 80s

¡Feliz martes, Este de Texas!

Veremos cielos mayormente soleados con temperaturas en los 80s. 

