Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We stick with mostly sunny skies for our Tuesday. We will also become a bit breezy, with winds increasing out of the south anywhere from 10-20 mph, allowing for temps to climb into the upper 80s.

Clouds will begin to increase along with humidity levels by Wednesday and Thursday. Look for partly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s. Wednesday & Thursday will feature just a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms across the region.

A stronger cold front will move into the area by Friday morning, increasing the chance for scattered showers and storms Friday, followed by another blast of Fall-like air. The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with highs falling back down into the 70s, with morning lows back into the 40s and 50s!

Have a great week!

