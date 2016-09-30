2 arrested in meth busts in Henderson County

Two people are in custody after separate methamphetamine busts in Henderson County.

A Henderson County Sheriff's Office investigator arrested Damon Wayne Pagitt, 24, after a Thursday traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 175 West in Athens.

According to the department, when narcotics investigators stopped Pagitt for a traffic violation, they found about 5 grams of meth on the floor board of the driver side of his truck.

Pagitt was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Later that night, a deputy arrested Danny Alley McRoy, 31, on a drug charge.

McRoy was arrested after a deputy responded to a 9-1-1 call in the Indian Harbor subdivision in Payne Springs.

The deputy found McRoy covered sweating profusely and acting anxiously. He told the deputy that his father and been in a fight and needed assistance, according to the sheriff's office. McRoy also said he could hear screaming, which the deputy did not hear. He insisted on a ride to help his father, HCSO said.

A search of McRoy turned up a plastic bag of meth. The deputy later contacted McRoy's father, who had not been involved in an altercation.

McRoy was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

