Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Low humidity! Highs near 80

Happy Friday, ETX! Get ready for another near perfect weather day. Expect plenty of sunshine and very low humidity. Winds will mainly be light. Highs warm to near 80. The forecast for tonight will call for clear skies and mainly cool temps. Lows will drop well down into the 50s.

Your weekend forecast will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs warm back to near normal with temps climbing into the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will remain down 50's.

Next week, we will begin to see winds return out of the south. That means our temps will climb back into the upper 80s to near 90, but still mainly dry.

Changes begin to develop by mid to late next week as another deep trough arrives from out west, bringing increasing rain chances and another surge of cooler air for next weekend!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.