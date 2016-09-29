Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Turning breezy & cooler. Highs in the upper 70s

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're looking at another surge of cooler and drier air arriving today, as a dry cold front moves into the area. We still will be looking at plenty of sunshine, with highs warming into the upper 70s.

Tonight, we will see clear skies, and calm winds, which will allow for temps to fall well down into the 50s. (As we saw Wednesday morning, can't rule out a few isolated 40s in cooler locations.)

We stay cool and comfortable right into the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Have a great day!

