Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Happy Wednesday, ETX! We will be tracking a slight warming trend as we move into our hump day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Another surge of cooler and drier air arrives for our Thursday with sunshine and highs back near 80.

We stay cool and comfortable right into the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Have a great day!

