Sports WebXtra: Cowboys and Texans in Power Rankings - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Cowboys and Texans in Power Rankings

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out how the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans are fairing in the ESPN Power Rankings, and why on team is ranked higher than the other. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly