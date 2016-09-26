Sports WebXtra: Tom Herman's name in LSU hat

Check out this Sports WebXtra to hear what Houston Cougars head Coach Tom Herman has to say about the rumor that LSU had contacted his agent about coming to Baton Rouge.
Here are the schedules for Week 7.
High Schools from across the Pineywoods were in action Friday night.
A very warm and humid evening is expected with temps at kick-off in the lower to middle 80s, dropping into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the game. Light southerly wind expected as well.
