Monday's Weather: Scattered showers. Much cooler! Highs only near 80

Happy Monday, ETX! We're tracking clouds, along with the potential for off and on scattered showers for your day as a cold front continues to move through the area. Look for temps to be much cooler due to this front with highs only nearing 80 by this afternoon. Tonight, the rainfall should quickly come to an end as some drier air begins to work it's way into the region.Look for overnight lows to drop down into the lower 60s. A fantastic Tuesday is on the way with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will only climb into the low 80s! We will be tracking a slight warming trend as we move into our hump day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Another surge of cooler and drier air arrives for our Thursday with sunshine and highs back near 80. We stay cool and comfortable right into the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.