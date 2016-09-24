Saturday Action: Jacksonville, Elysian Fields, and Harleton play - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Saturday Action: Jacksonville, Elysian Fields, and Harleton play over the weekend

Alvarado visited Jacksonville and came away with the 35-21 win. 

Elysian Fields and Harleton played first district game at Lobo Stadium, E.F. shutouts Harleton 46-0. 

