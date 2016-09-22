Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot once again. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Thursday, ETX! The heat will stick around with us for your Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies, although a few more clouds may arrive by Friday, along with a tiny 20% chance for a spot shower across Deep East Texas.

A slightly better chance for pop up showers may arrive Saturday, along with an even better chance for scattered showers by Sunday. Highs will cool down to near 90 and eventually below into the mid-80s by Sunday. Even cooler weather is in the forecast for your Monday with temps, below normal, along with a great chance for rainfall. Keep your fingers crossed this pattern holds. It sure would be nice to get at least a taste of Fall into the region.

BTW...Fall officially kicks off this morning at 9:21 a.m.

