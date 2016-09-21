Gift of Love: Shrmarying

Shrmarying is looking for the Gift of Love

It was a fun afternoon of shooting hopes with sporty Shrmarying. She is quiet and shy at first but her personality quickly shines through as she builds trust. This 7th grader loves reading, science and math. As for her future, Shrmarying has big dreams.

"I want to be an actress and a singer," Shrmarying said.

Shrmarying likes to make others laugh and enjoys laughing as well.

And like most 13 year old girls, what Shrmarying likes most about school is, "her friends," Shrmarying said.

Shrmarying is also really into sports.

"We play volleyball a lot at school," Sharmarying said.

And She looks forward to playing basketball in the spring. But that's not all, Shrmarying enjoys gymnastics and tumbling too.



"I like to turn flips and do rounds offs and stuff like that," Shrmarying said.

Shrmarying would really like an active family that likes to run and dance together. She also hopes her family likes to travel and hopes to visit Colorado some day. Shrmarying says her ideal family would be a mom and a dad with older brothers and sisters. But more importantly, Shrmarying is looking for a family to show her the Gift of Love.

