Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. 10% chance for pop up shower. Highs in the mid 90s. Feels-like temps near 100

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Get ready for more summer-like weather! Mostly sunny, hot & humid weather expected for your Tuesday afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 90s, but the humidity will combine to make it feel more like 100. Due to the extra heat and humidity, look for a tiny 10% chance for a spot shower cooking up, but overall, most of us will remain dry & hot!

Wednesday will feature more of the same with mostly sunny skies. Hot, hazy, & humid. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like temps will remain near 100. Please use extra caution outside during sports activities and work, as these temps will be unseasonably warm for this time of year.

The heat & humidity will stick around with us for your Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies, although a few more clouds may arrive by Friday, along with a tiny 10% chance for a spot shower across Deep East Texas.

A slightly better chance for pop up showers may arrive Saturday, along with an even slightly better chance for scattered showers by Sunday. Highs will cool down to near 90 or possibly slightly below into the upper 80s. Keep your fingers crossed we can see some relief by the time we head towards this weekend into next week. I mean let's be real.....Fall officially starts Thursday morning at 9:21am, and the average high temperature this week should be around 85.

