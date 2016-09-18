Carthage host Gilmer for Powerhouse Class 4-A matchup - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Carthage host Gilmer for Powerhouse Class 4-A matchup

KLTV Staff KLTV Staff

Carthage was the place to be in East Texas tonight as the Bulldogs went toe to toe in against the Gilmer Buckeyes. 

While the Buckeyes have been off to a hot streak, with a 23 game regular season winning streak, the Bulldogs did not let that stop them from defending their home turf. 

