Restaurant Reports: 5 East Texas restaurants get top scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

Five East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest inspection period.

In Longview,
Jimmy John's at 510-A East Loop 281.
No critical violations no demerits.
 
Wing Stop at 519 East Loop 281.
No critical violations, no demerits.
 
In Tyler,
 
Five Guys Burgers and Fries at
4510 South Broadway.

No critical violations no demerits.
 
Strada Café at
302 East Front Street.
No critical violations, no demerits.
 
 
Starbucks Coffee at
4601 South Broadway #K103A
No critical violations no demerits.
 
