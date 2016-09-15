Restaurant Reports: 5 East Texas restaurants get top scores

Five East Texas restaurants get top scores in the latest inspection period.

In Longview,

Jimmy John's at 510-A East Loop 281.

No critical violations no demerits.



Wing Stop at 519 East Loop 281.

No critical violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,



Five Guys Burgers and Fries at

4510 South Broadway.



No critical violations no demerits.



Strada Café at

302 East Front Street.

No critical violations, no demerits.





Starbucks Coffee at

4601 South Broadway #K103A

No critical violations no demerits.



