Police searching for man who allegedly stole TVs from hotel

Longview police are searching for a suspect they say stole two TVs from a hotel.

On May 8, officers said a man took two TV sets from Hawthorn Suites, in the 3200 block of Hotel Way. On Thursday, the department released photos of the suspect, who was wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, black pants and white shoes at the time of the theft. He is described as having short black hair, a thin beard and a tattoo on his right arm.

To provide information on the case, contact Sgt. Shannon Purdon at 903-237-1159, Gregg County Crime stoppers at 903-236-786 or email greggcountycrimestoppers.org and reference case No. 16-7817.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.