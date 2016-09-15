Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. 20% chance for isolated afternoon pop up showers

Happy Thursday, ETX! Your day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. The humidity levels will also rise, creating a more summer-like feel to the air. We will also see a few isolated showers & storms possible by later this afternoon.

Moisture will continue to pump into the area late week leading to increasing rain chances and slightly lower temps. It looked promising for a cold front to move into the region this weekend, bringing increasing rain chances and lower temperatures for this weekend into next week, but the overall pattern is starting to shape up a little differently. Looks like rain chances will still ramp up some as we move towards this weekend, but an upper-level ridge now looks to be back into the region by next week meaning warmer temperatures! Hey, at least Fall is only 7 days away, right?

Have a great Thursday!

