Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Very warm & humid. 20% pop up afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Your day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. The humidity levels will also rise, creating a more summer-like feel to the air. We will also see a few isolated showers & storms possible by later this afternoon.

Moisture will continue to pump into the area late week leading to increasing rain chances and slightly lower temps. A cold front approaches the area on Saturday night, giving us a likely chance of showers & storms, followed by some cooler air with highs in the upper 80s by the weekend. Look for the front to likely stall across the region, creating continued chances for scattered showers & storms into next week.

Have a Wednesday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.