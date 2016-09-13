Tuesday's Weather: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 90s. 20% chance for an isolated shower across the south

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. The humidity levels will also rise, creating a more summer-like feel to the air. Midweek will start to see a pattern change develop. Look for the humidity levels to become high, with a few isolated showers & storms possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Moisture will continue to pump into the area late week leading to increasing rain chances and lower temps. A cold front approaches the area on Saturday, giving us a likely chance of showers & storms, followed by some cooler air with highs in the mid-80s by the weekend. Look for the front to likely stall across the region, creating continued chances for scattered showers & storms into next week.

Have a Tuesday!

