Jake Johnson is anything but your typical middle schooler.

While most of his peers are out playing video games, Jake is at home building a salsa empire to save for College.

Jakes dream is to study Geology at Texas A & M and at the young age of 10, he had an idea that would soon make that dream become a reality.



It all started as an experiment in the kitchen. Soon after he started bringing the salsa to school, sharing it with his friends and just like any junior high school, word about Jakes Atomic Salsa spread fast.

Orders began flying out of the kitchen, and that's when things took off.

More information on Jake's Atomic Salsa here.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.