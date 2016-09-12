Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm but still low humidity. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Get ready for another fantastic day across the region. Mostly sunny skies, with low humidity around. Highs will warm into the lower 90s. Your Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. The humidity levels will also rise, creating a more summer-like feel to the air. Midweek will start to see a pattern change develop. Look for the humidity levels to become high, with a few isolated showers & storms possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Moisture will continue to pump into the area late week leading to increasing rain chances and lower temps. A cold front approaches the area on Saturday, giving us a likely chance of showers & storms, followed by some cooler air with highs in the mid-80s by the weekend.

Have a great week!

