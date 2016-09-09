Gregg County Fair schedule of events - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gregg County Fair schedule of events

By Jeff Wright, Producer
Connect
(KLTV) -

To see a schedule of events for the 2016 Gregg County Fair, click here.

The fair runs from Friday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept 17.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly