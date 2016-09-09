Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for an isolated shower across Deep East Texas. Highs in the low to mid 90s

T.G.I.F, ETX! Your Friday forecast will feature a more typical summer like forecast with hot conditions. Highs warm into the low to mid 90s. We will also be tracking an isolated shower chance across portions of Deep East Texas.

Rain chances do look to return with a front for this upcoming weekend! Scattered showers will develop during the day on Saturday and shift slowly from north to south across the area.

Scattered showers will once again be possible early Sunday, mainly across the southern half of the area before a slight cooling trend arrives for next week.

Long range data indicates a stronger front could arrive by late next week.

Have a great weekend!

