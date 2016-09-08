Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Thursday, ETX! Your Thursday forecast will feature a more typical summer like forecast with hot conditions. Highs warm into the mid 90s, and mainly dry conditions.

Rain chances do look to return with a front by the time we get towards the upcoming weekend!

Scattered showers will once again be possible Saturday into early Sunday, before a slight cooling trend arrives for next week.

Long range data indicates a stronger front could arrive by mid next week. More details to come on that.

Have a great Thursday!

