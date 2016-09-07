Wednesday Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Hump Day, ETX! Your Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a very tiny chance for a pop-up shower chance. Highs will warm into the mid-90s.

The rest of the work week will feature a more typical summer-like forecast with hot conditions. Highs warm into the mid-90s, and mainly dry conditions.

Rain chances do look to return with a front by the time we get towards the upcoming weekend!

Scattered showers will once again be possible Saturday into early Sunday before a slight cooling trend arrives for next week.

Long range data indicates a stronger front could arrive by mid next week. More details to come on that.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.