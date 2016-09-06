Great start for the Tyler Lee Red Raiders puts them in the right place with one game left before district

"We just made plays when we had to and it was a good team win," said Campbell Miller, senior defensive end.

"Hard work is always good. Showing that it's paying off just really feels good," said Jordan Jones, senior center.

"Everybody in the state of Texas didn't expect this to happen, but we've known the whole time and it's great to see it happening," said Nathan Niedrauer, junior defensive tackle.

After a physically and mentally exhausting 2015 season the Tyler Lee Red Raiders are finally seeing the fruits of their labor. Heading into week three 2-0, the table is set for the Raiders to ride into district undefeated.

"Its a blast man, it will be great to get that third win. Hopefully send us into district on a winning streak," said Niedrauer.

"You know a lot of guys haven't experienced that including myself. It's just really big. Traditionally we are 0-2 or 1-1, you know never really starting off good," said Miller.

Putting the right foot forward in 2016, Tyler Lee's success comes courtesy of the defense. The side of the ball that didn't reach it's full potential last season.

"It's fun when you're playing great defense. It just really is eleven guys doing there job consistently. That's how you win football games in 6A. You don't have to have the best athletes or the biggest guys. If everyone one does there job good things will happen," said Miller.

The offense isn't looking bad either, putting up 34 points in each of the first two weeks.

"It's going to be hard to stop because we can run the ball and throw the ball, depends on how the offensive line is doing up front. We just have to make sure we can handle the run and the pass, make sure Chance is safe, and the running backs," said Jones.

Tyler Lee faces Nacogdoches this Friday at Rose Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

