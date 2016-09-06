Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for a few isolated showers (Mainly across Deep East Texas) Warm & Humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a very slight chance for a pop-up shower chance. Highs will warm into the lower 90s. The rest of the work week will feature a more typical summer-like forecast with hot conditions. Highs warm into the mid-90s, and mainly dry conditions. Rain chances do look to return with a front by the time we get towards the upcoming weekend!

Scattered showers will once again be possible Saturday into early Sunday before a slight cooling trend arrives for next week.

Long range data indicates a stronger front could arrive by mid next week. More details to come on that.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.