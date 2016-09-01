Restaurant Reports: 5 restaurants get top scores

Five East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest inspection period.



In Longview,



Panda Express at 3082 north Eastman road.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Chicken Express at 2102 Judson road.

No critical violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,



Whataburger #32 at 1739 south Beckham.



No critical violations, no demerits.



In Longview,



Domino's Pizza at 110 Triple Creek drive in Triple Creek Plaza.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Chicken Express at 2702 Gilmer road.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.