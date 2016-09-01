Thursday's Weather: Mix of clouds & sunshine. Scat'd PM storms develop. Highs in the lower 90s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas. A front gets into Texas again on this afternoon, increasing our rain chances to 40% across the area. This front will help to bring a little drier air into the area starting tonight and going through this weekend, but will also help to deflect any possible tropical mischief from reaching the area. Highs this weekend into next week will fall back into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide with lower humidity!

Right now, your Labor Day is looking pretty summer-like. Look for partly cloudy skies, with a 20% chance of pop-up showers across the region. Highs will warm back into the low to mid-90s. Look for the humidity levels to also increase heading into next week to more summer-like levels.

Have a great Thursday!

