Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies. Slight spotty shower chance. Highs in the mid 90s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas. We're expecting just an isolated shower or two for Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs climb back above normal with temps in the mid-90s.

A front gets into Texas again on Thursday afternoon, increasing our rain chances to 40% across the area. This front will help to bring a little drier air into the area this weekend, but will also help to deflect any possible tropical mischief from reaching the area. Highs this weekend into next week will fall back into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide with lower humidity.

Have a great Hump Day!

