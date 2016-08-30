Fresh Start: Tatum Eagles leave 2015 woes behind

After going 0-10 in 20-15, for the Tatum Eagles this year was about starting fresh. Now that the Eagles have picked up their first win of the season, under new Head Coach Craig Barker, it's all about moving forward with the momentum.

"It boost esteem, cause you know last year coming off a winless season. This year getting our first win of the season, with him coming in, so you know something's going right," said Drake Centers, junior offensive lineman.

"He taught us a lot when he first came in, and us as senior we had to bound to a a new program and we bought into it and it's working," said D'Torian Smith, senior defensive end.

"They're going out and trying to execute the plan. They are starting to trust the plan and know that they can be successful doing it," said Craig Barker, Eagles head coach.

Upsetting the Arp Tigers with a 24-14 win, the Eagles showed the competition that they haven't lost hope in their program and are doing whatever it takes to rise to the occasion.

"After the win, we were like okay we're back. Now we just have to keep the train moving forward," said Smith.

"After the preparations that we've had all week, all summer. Coming and lifting everyday. Coming in on Saturdays. It's just all coming together," said Centers.

This week the Eagles are going against a close, but not familiar foe. Just 21 miles down the road, the Henderson Lions will travel to test Tatum's newly found confidence and composure.

"This is a game that hasn't happened, maybe one other time in history. It's a big deal for us to go out and preform to the best of our ability." said Barker.

""It could show us how tough we are that were no joke that were not the same team as last year," said Smith.

"It's going to be real competition and we need that right now," said Centers.

