Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon Scattered showers & storms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s

Happy Monday, East Texas. We are tracking an upper-level low pressure near the Gulf Coast that will help to spin clouds and afternoon showers & storms into the region. Look for periods of afternoon storms with highs warming only into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Your Forecast for Tuesday will feature a few pop-up showers & storms, otherwise warm and muggy. Highs warm into the lower 90s. We're expecting just an isolated shower or two by Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs climb back above normal with temps in the mid-90s.

A front gets into Texas again on Thursday afternoon, increasing our rain chances to 40% across the area. This front will help to bring a little drier air into the area this weekend, but will also help to deflect any possible tropical mischief from reaching the area. Highs this weekend into next week will fall back into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide.

Have a great week!

Artículo en español: Chubascos aislados con temperaturas en los bajos 90s

